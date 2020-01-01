Hostel fee hike: JNUSU to boycott new semester registration today

The University has also said it would allow “provisional registration” of students who have not completed their “academic requirements”, provided they do so by January 20. (File photo) The University has also said it would allow “provisional registration” of students who have not completed their “academic requirements”, provided they do so by January 20. (File photo)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has decided to boycott the first day of registration beginning Wednesday for the new semester, after the administration said hiked room rent would be levied from students during the process. They have also decided to “lock down” offices of the mess manager and cashier.

The decision to continue the boycott would be taken in the Khand-wise general body meetings Wednesday, the JNUSU said. Registrations are on till January 5.

The University has also said it would allow “provisional registration” of students who have not completed their “academic requirements”, provided they do so by January 20.

The new fee would include room rent of Rs 3,600 per semester for all students, except those belonging to BPL families, who have to pay Rs 1,800 per semester. For a double-sharing room, the fee is halved for both cases.

As per the initial hostel fee hike, service charges for maintenance, mess workers, cook and sanitation, and utility charges for power and water consumption were introduced. Until now, the rent for a single room was Rs 20 per month, and Rs 10 per month for a double-sharing room. The move had led to massive protests by students.

Service and utility charges have not been mentioned in the circulars released by the university Monday. JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said they would not be levied “as of now”.

“The absence of an explicit statement on what happened to these charges is tantamount to being less than truthful. If not deliberately seeking to mislead students, then the administration is trying to gloss over the fact that it has been forced to concede one major demand of students,” the JNU Teachers’ Association said.

