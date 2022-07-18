Hoshiarpur girl tops ICSE Class X exams in Punjab

By securing 99.20% marks, Hoshiarpur girl Divya Aggarwal topped the ICSE Class X exams in Punjab, the results of which were declared on Sunday evening.

Divya, a student of St Joseph’s Convent school in Hoshiarpur, told The Indian Express that her dream is to become a doctor.

“I am thankful to all my teachers as they helped me clear all the concepts as I never took tuitions and focused only on self-study,” Divya said, adding that she used to study 4-5 hours daily after her school.

The daughter of a cloth merchant, Ankush Kumar, in Hoshiarpur, Divya attributes her success to hard work, consistency and sincerity towards studies. “We have to be regular with our studies from the the day one of our school to get good results. Putting in 10-15 hours daily before exams can’t get you good marks,” says Divya.

She scored 100% marks in math, science, social studies and computer applications, and got 96 marks in English.

“It was only English in which I scored less than 100 marks. Had I scored 100% in this also, then I would have got cent per cent,” Divya said.

Divya’s mother Sangeeta is a homemaker, while her younger brother is in Class X studying in her school.

“It is a matter of great joy for our school to have cent per cent result in the ICSE exams. It is a proud moment for us to have a student like Divya Aggarwal who scored 99.20% marks and stood first in the state. Also, two more students of our school bagged the third position at the state-level,” said Dr Sudha, the school principal.

In Punjab, five students shared the second position jointly by securing 99% marks each. They include Ananya Sharma of St Joseph’s Convent School, Jalandhar; Prakriti of Sacred Heart Convent School, Fazilka; Ravleen Kaur of Yadvindra Public School, Mohali; Diya Singh Sachdeva of St Joseph’s Convent School, Ferozpur; Krish Baghla of St Joseph’s Convent School, Jalandhar.

As many as 16 students shared the third position jointly in the state with 98.80% marks each. They include Harshita, Damanpreet Kaur, Raina Mehra, Ananya Chowdhury, Anshika Kohli, Shouraya Aggarwal, Kushpreet Kaur, Pragun Saklani, Varinda, Adritya, Ridhi, Inayatpreet Kaur Sran, Pahul Singh Sandhu, Dipanshu Monga, Mansi and Tanmay Goyal.

A total of 15,271 students had taken the ICSE examinations in Punjab, out of which 8,230 were boys and 7,041 were girls. The total pass percentage of Punjab is 99.97%. While the pass percentage of girls is 99.99%, it’s 99.96% for boys.

As many as 1,339 students from the Scheduled Caste had taken the exam and all of them have cleared it. A total of 29 Scheduled Tribe students sat the exam and their pass percentage was 100%. From the Other Backward Classes, 1,903 students appeared for the exam and their pass percentage was 99.95%.