Hoping for a few lessons, 13 teachers from the US head to Delhi schools

Thirteen teachers from American schools are on a visit to Delhi to study the state’s education policy and model. On Thursday, the teachers visited the School Of Excellence in Khichdipur, where they held an interactive session with students.

According to the government, the visiting teachers were interested in special interventions being run by the government, such as the Happiness Curriculum and the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum.

Addressing students at the meet, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia spoke about the disparities between private and government schooling systems.

“The problem with private schools is that they have a lot of filters such as money and socio-economic background, which create entrance barriers for children… We have given a model where every child from any segment of the society can get quality education,” he said.

In the past, other states have also shown interest in replicating Delhi’s Happiness Curriculum. Recently, teachers from a Delhi school started collaborating with a teacher in a New York school to replicate the curriculum there.

The 13-member delegation will visit a District Institute of Education and Training Friday to study the two curricula.

The government started five Schools of Excellence last year, with the first one opening in Dwarka in February 2018. These schools, all English medium, function along the model of the existing Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVV), and have the best facilities among all government schools in the city. While RPVVs are for students upwards of Class VI, Schools of Excellence start from nursery.

In government schools, we don’t have any filters. Any child who is born in India can have access to government schools.