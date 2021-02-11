Hong Kong’s Lee Maan Ki wins IIHM Young Chef Olympiad 2021

Lee Maan Ki from Hong Kong won the 7th International IIHM Young Chef Olympiad 2021 organised at International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) Kolkata’s campus. Besides a gold medal, Lee Maan Ki, a student of Hong Kong’s International Culinary Institute, has won a cash prize of $10,000. The silver medal is secured by Srijaenthi Natraj of UAE, and Jessica Louise Hoskins of New Zealand received bronze.

Around 50 countries participated in the event this year which was held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Suborno Bose, Chairman, YCO said, “We can confidently say that hospitality industry is bouncing back and YCO 2021 is showing the path and giving hope to everyone. The young chefs of the world have overcome all barriers to make this competition happen. The commitment, passion and hard work of judges made this culinary competition possible.”

India was represented by Swetang Ranjan, a student of IIHM Kolkata. Other culinary educational institutions which participated in the event were- International Culinary Institute (ICI) of VTC (Hong Kong), IIS Almerico Da Schio – Vicenza (Italy), Canadore College (Canada), B.H.M.S. Business & Hotel Management School (Switzerland), International Centre for Culinary Arts (UAE), Kasem Bundit University (Thailand), Turkish Culinary Academy (Turkey), Escola Superior d´Hostaleria de Barcelona (Spain) and Wellington Institute of Technology (New Zealand) among others.