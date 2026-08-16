Homi Bhabha Centre starts registrations for Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camp 2026; check camp dates

The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) has started the registration for the Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camp 2026 in online mode through Google Forms. All junior college and high school teachers who are teaching chemistry from Classes 10th to 12th are eligible to participate in the camp. This exposure camp will be held from November 16 to November 19 at HBCSE, Mumbai. Teachers who are working in schools or junior colleges affiliated to the state or central government education boards are also eligible to register for this camp.

As per the information available on the official HBCSE website – olympiads.hbcse.tifr.res. Interested teachers can register for the exposure camp till September 11. The centre has stated in its announcement that new applications would be given preference in the selection process over past participants of Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camps.