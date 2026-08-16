Homi Bhabha Centre starts registrations for Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camp 2026; check camp dates

The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) has started the registration for the Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camp 2026 in online mode through Google Forms. All junior college and high school teachers who are teaching chemistry from Classes 10th to 12th are eligible to participate in the camp. This exposure camp will be held from November 16 to November 19 at HBCSE, Mumbai. Teachers who are working in schools or junior colleges affiliated to the state or central government education boards are also eligible to register for this camp.
As per the information available on the official HBCSE website – olympiads.hbcse.tifr.res. Interested teachers can register for the exposure camp till September 11. The centre has stated in its announcement that new applications would be given preference in the selection process over past participants of Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camps.
HBCSE will display the list containing the names of selected teacher participants on its official website – hbcse.tifr.res.in or the Olympiad website – olympiads.hbcse.tifr.res.in by September 18.
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The exposure is being offered by HBCSE, which is a National Centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai. With the exposure camp, the institute aims to share its learnings from the Olympiad program. The exposure camp will comprise pedagogical sessions related to concepts of chemistry, both in its experimental and theoretical fields related to the Chemistry Olympiad.
Teachers participating in the camp will receive some of the Olympiad problems set for the Indian programme. They will be required to go through the problems sent to them, and each participant needs to solve at least one problem before joining the camp. Participants will also be asked to share the pedagogical aspects of the problem.
Selected teachers will get round-trip travel expenses reimbursed as per entitlement, up to the maximum II-AC train fare. The centre has instructed participants to book their tickets only from prescribed travel agencies. Tickets booked from any other travel portals will not be reimbursed. The centre will also provide food and stay facilities for all shortlisted teachers at the HBCSE Guest House during the entire duration of the camp.