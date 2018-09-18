Home turns down police request for special prosecutor in JNU sedition case

Umar Khalid and Kanhaiya Kumar were arrested on charges of sedition. Umar Khalid and Kanhaiya Kumar were arrested on charges of sedition.

A request sent by the Delhi Police to the Delhi government’s Home Department to appoint a special public prosecutor (SPP), in connection with a sedition case registered against three JNU students in 2016, has been rejected. The department is learnt to have told police that the current public prosecutors appointed to tackle the case are professional and trained to handle the matter independently.

This comes days after Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain turned down a request from the Delhi Police seeking appointment of three SPPs in the case pertaining to the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

The JNU incident dates back to February 9, 2016, where alleged anti-India slogans were raised during an event on campus to mark the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. Police had arrested students Umar Khalid, Kanhaiya Kumar and Anirban Bhattacharya on charges of sedition. All three were later granted bail. The case was transferred to the special cell by the then police commissioner B S Bassi. “The statements of all were recorded,” said an officer.

Around three weeks ago, police wrote to the Home department, seeking the immediate appointment of advocate Rajiv Mohan as SPP. The Home Department forwarded the request to Jain, asking him to consider it due to the seriousness of the case.

Police recently received a letter from Deputy Secretary (Home-II), L K Gautam, who rejected the request, saying the public prosecutors attached with the courts are “professional people and trained to handle the matters independently based on merit and assessment of police investigation report… Thus, it is directed that no one else but the additional public prosecutor and public prosecutor attached with the court concerned should appear in this case”.

Sources told The Indian Express that police are likely to complete their probe and file a chargesheet within three months. “Police have identified persons who had their faces covered with a cloth or scarf and allegedly raised the slogans,” an officer said. A high-level enquiry committee set up by JNU to probe the incident had earlier said in its report that 10-15 “outsiders”, who had their faces covered with a “cloth/scarf”, were the ones who allegedly raised the slogans. The panel said the presence of these “outsiders” was verified by security staff as well as eyewitnesses.

