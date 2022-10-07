scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Amit Shah to launch MP government’s Hindi syllabus of medical education on October 16

The Union home minister will unveil the textbooks of Hindi syllabus of medical education during a programme at Motilal Nehru stadium.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to launch MP government's project, Hindi syllabus in medical education, Medical education in Hindi, medical education in Hindi in MP, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh ChouhanThe textbooks are prepared in such a way that those studying MBBS in Hindi won't lag behind after completion of the course, said Medical Education Minister. (Express Photo/File)

The Madhya Pradesh government’s ambitious project to impart medical education in Hindi will be launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a function in Bhopal on October 16, a senior minister said on Friday.

The Union home minister will unveil the textbooks of Hindi syllabus of medical education during a programme at Motilal Nehru stadium, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang told PTI.

While reviewing the preparations for the programme on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it was a programme to establish the pride of one’s mother tongue and a landmark event to change the mindset of people.

This will be an example to prove that specialised subjects can be taught in Hindi and not just in English, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...

Chouhan further said that apart from medical education, engineering, nursing and paramedical courses will also be taught in Hindi in the state in days to come.

The chief minister directed to ensure participation of maximum number of people in the programme, especially Hindi experts, as it is aimed at changing the mindset of people towards the language.

Speaking about the syllabus, Sarang said, “The first volume of books for subjects such as physiology, biochemistry and anatomy are ready and students studying in the first year of MBBS, will be given these books.” Textbooks for the three subjects were readied by a team of experts, he said, adding that the second volume of these books was being prepared.

Advertisement

“Books are being prepared in such a manner that technical terms such as blood pressure, spine, heart, kidney and liver or other important body parts and related terms are written in Hindi as they are pronounced in English. They will also be written in brackets in English,” said Sarang, who was behind the initiative.

The textbooks are prepared in such a way that those studying MBBS in Hindi won’t lag behind after completion of the course, as they will learn all the technical and medical terms in English and Hindi, he said.

In the first year, physiology, anatomy and biochemistry are mainly taught to students, the minister said.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 04:44:37 pm
Next Story

Former Punjab Cong chief Sunil Jakhar now central to BJP plans in state

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement