UP govt schools closed till March 4 for Holi; state-wise school holiday schedules

The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced that government schools in the state will remain closed from March 2 to March 4, 2026 in observance of the Holi festival. The announcement covers Holika Dahan on March 2 and March 3, and Holi on March 4. Students will get a four-day break as March 1 falls on a Sunday.

Holi is one of India’s most celebrated festivals marking the victory of good over evil and arrival of spring and is observed with bonfires, colour play and community festivities across the country. While March 4 is the main date of celebration, state governments determine exact holiday schedules for schools and offices based on local tradition and calendar calculations.