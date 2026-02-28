UP govt schools closed till March 4 for Holi; state-wise school holiday schedules

The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced that government schools in the state will remain closed from March 2 to March 4, 2026 in observance of the Holi festival. The announcement covers Holika Dahan on March 2 and March 3, and Holi on March 4. Students will get a four-day break as March 1 falls on a Sunday.
Holi is one of India’s most celebrated festivals marking the victory of good over evil and arrival of spring and is observed with bonfires, colour play and community festivities across the country. While March 4 is the main date of celebration, state governments determine exact holiday schedules for schools and offices based on local tradition and calendar calculations.
In Uttar Pradesh, the official school closure from March 2 to 4 aligns with the state’s gazetted Holi calendar. Regular academic activities are expected to resume on March 5. Across northern and central India, various states have also announced Holi-related closures:
– Delhi, Haryana and Punjab have declared March 4 as a school holiday to observe Holi.
– Bihar and Jharkhand are expected to observe both March 3 and March 4 as holidays given local holiday lists shared by education departments.
– Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have reported closures around March 2 and 3
– In the northeastern state of Assam, Holi is also celebrated as Doul Utsav or Dol Jatra. Schools will remain closed on March 3