Hitting bull’s eye: Archer twins score above 90% in Class XII

For twins Digvijay and Divya Dhayal, studies and archery go hand-in-hand and the duo proved this by scoring 95.8 per cent and 92.8 per cent, respectively, in their CBSE Class 12 board examination, results of which were declared on Thursday.

The twins are international-level archers and have been practising the sport since the age of 13. They are commerce students in Army Public School, Kirkee. “I was not expecting to score above 90 per cent as I found little time to study after my preparations and participation in both national and international competitions in the last two years,” said Divya.

With the pressure of the board exam mounting, Digvijay briefly gave up archery to devote more time to studies. He found it difficult to keep stress at bay. “It was difficult for me to live without sports and that is when I decided to join the school basketball team. We represented at various levels and the game proved to be a real stress buster,” he said.

Digvijay wants to pursue an academic career and has already started coaching for chartered accountancy and is learning Spanish along with his twin. Archery runs in their blood with elder sister Khushbu also an international archer. The three siblings have trained under their father Col Vikram Dhayal.

Despite this being a crucial year, Divya managed to win five international medals, including three silver at the World Cup in Turkey in May 2018, and two at the Asia Cups held at Phillipines and Taiwan in April and July 2018.

Digvijay’s basketball team bagged a bronze medal in the clusters at Panchgani, Mahabaleshwar, in October 2018. He had earlier secured a gold and a silver medal each at the 2016 Asia Cup in Taiwan.

Asked how they juggled their sporting career and academics, the twins said it was not an easy task. “I lost the practice of writing as I would be away for competitions for long durations. I struggled to even fully attempt my exams as my writing speed was badly affected. But I solved a lot of test papers by timing them and eventually managed to regain my speed; the results have made me happy,” said Divya, who is looking to improve her archery skills even during graduation.

But for Digvijay, studies became a top priority in Class XII. However, he has not lost touch with his skills with a bow and arrow. “Though I stayed away from competitions, I trained regularly. Managing studies and sports was not an easy task,” he said.

Parents are often criticised for forcing children to choose a certain career path, but the Dhayals are setting an example even in that department. “The twins are free to decide whether they want to pursue archery or take up academics and the family will stand by their decision,” said Ishwari Dhayal, their mother.