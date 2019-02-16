History paper allegedly leaked in West Bengal board Madhyamik exams, Education Minister denies reports

Like the two previous days, reports poured Friday afternoon that images of History question paper of Madhyamik examination were circulated on social media shortly after the test began, but the state education minister said there was no ‘leak’. Purported images of Bengali and English question papers had also been circulated on WhatsApp on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, after the state board’s school leaving examinations began.

Asked about reports of purported images of History question paper being circulated on WhatsApp on Friday, the third day of the class 10 board examinations, Partha Chatterjee said, “I have kept a tab on the examination process today. There has been no incident of any question paper leaked on WhatsApp before the examination.” He said the examination passed off smoothly like the two previous days and mobile phones were not allowed inside examination halls.

Chatterjee had discounted reports of any question paper leak on first two days of examinations. “If someone clicks a photo half an hour after writing the paper, can that be termed as question leak? Question leak happens when it comes out before the commencement of the examination,” he had told a press meet on Wednesday.

He had said some people were trying to malign the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSEB) that conducts the Madhyamik examination. The WBBSEB had lodged a complaint with Bidhannagar Police Cyber Crime cell against unknown persons for sharing purported images of Bengali question paper, WBSEB president Kalyanmoy Ganguly had said.

On Friday’s incident, Ganguly said, “If anyone has got any such image, please share the sender’s number with us.” A total of 10,66,000 students are appearing in the class 10 school leaving examination.

Chatterjee said, “I have continuously been in touch with district magistrates and superintendents of police during the day. There is no question paper leak. These are rumours being spread deliberately.”