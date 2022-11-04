Hindu College launches new research centre to promote scientific temper

Delhi University’s Hindu College has launched a research centre in the college premises to promote scientific temper among students. This new initiative will be an inter-disciplinary research centre for sciences, social sciences and humanities.

The newly-launched research centre is a five story building, which has been established in association with Relaxo. The centre houses laboratories, a state-of-the-art indoor auditorium, an open air theatre and an 800-seater outdoor auditorium.

This centre aims to provide students and researchers a platform for exchange of ideas. Through this centre, researchers will be able to connect with educationists and gain industry insight, while getting ample practical opportunities for scientific research, the college principal believes.

“We are hoping that this new research centre will be able to host more workshops, seminars and discussion panels,” Anju Srivastava, principal of Hindu college told indianexpress.com. She added that the college is hoping “this new centre will motivate students, faculty members and researchers to carry out more detailed research projects, and discussions.”