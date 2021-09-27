scorecardresearch
Monday, September 27, 2021
Hindu College alumni donate funds for establishing multimedia studio on campus

The studio will be set up in the new research block in the college, a statement from the Old Students' Association (OSA) of the college said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: September 27, 2021 5:07:42 pm
Hindu College alumni have donated a sum of Rs 44.29 lakh. File.

The Hindu College alumni have donated a sum of Rs 44.29 lakh to the college for setting up a multimedia studio in the premises.

“Today, when the whole world is empowering its citizens through information and technology, the talent and skill of the youth of any college also contribute a lot. The students of our Hindu College are meritorious and disciplined students, with their innovative research and hard work, and are making India a force to reckon with,” said Ravi Burman, President of the Old Students’ Association, Hindu College (OSA), Delhi.

Burman said the Executive Committee of the OSA had decided to donate a sum of Rs 44.29 lakh to the college for setting up a multimedia studio in the college.

“We are sure the new studio will benefit our students in their pursuit of creative excellence,” Burman said.

During this academic year, the OSA has disbursed the OSA Principal PC Verma Pandemic Relief Study Grant to 110 EWS students in the college totalling Rs 17.74 lakh, the statement said.

