Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Hindi, Punjabi version of PM’s book ‘Exam Warriors’ launched

The book launch was attended about 500 students from Punjab and Chandigarh. The Hindi/ Punjabi version of 'Exam Warriors' was distributed to meritorious.  

Exam warrior launched in Punjabi and HindiThe administrator interacted with the students and inspired them to put their best foot forward (Image credits: Chandigarh Administration Twitter handle)
Governor of Punjab and administrative UT Chandigarh Banwari Lal Purohit Thursday launched the Hindi and Punjabi version of PM Narendra Modi’s book ‘Exam Warrior’. The book launch was attended about 500 students from Punjab and Chandigarh.

The administrator interacted with the students and inspired them to put their best foot forward in whatever they do. He also took questions from the children and gave practical tips to manage exam stress, acing exams and facing life.

Quoting examples from Indian History and his own life, he answered to the queries and gave tips on mental health, smple living high thinking, consistency in studies, gratitude and meditation.

Later, the Hindi/ Punjabi version of ‘Exam Warriors’ was distributed to meritorious.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 10:22 IST
