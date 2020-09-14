Hindi Diwas: List of career opportunities to crack if you know Hindi

Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

— Written by Beas Dev Ralhan

There is a myth that people who have an academic background in Hindi or express themselves mostly in vernacular languages may not stand a greater chance of getting prestigious jobs. The need to be accomplished English speakers have put students under tremendous pressure to toe the line of social acceptability. Yogendra Yadav, a renowned Indian academician, termed it ‘the informal system of linguistic apartheid in our country’. Contrary to the belief, here are opportunities for students who wish to pursue a career out of the language.

Study of Hindi

Students can choose Hindi as a subject of study at class 12 standard to learn the basics of the subject. If they are keen on developing expertise in the subject, they can opt for BA (Honours) and MA in Hindi. Furthermore, specialised courses such as postgraduate diploma programme in Hindi journalism, functional Hindi and translation can be of immense value for those seeking to be part of the initiatives taken by the central government to popularise Hindi as the language of administration and official correspondence.

Scholarships

Post-matric students from non-Hindi speaking states are eligible for a national scholarship. The primary objective of this scheme is to promote the study of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states. Moreover, many states and central universities in India provide institutional fellowships and scholarships to students wishing to pursue higher studies in the language. Some of them are Rajiv Gandhi National Fellowship (RGNF), Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF), and National Eligibility Test / Junior Research Fellowship (NET/JRF).

Institutions offering courses in Hindi Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya, Banaras Hindu University Central University of Jharkhand University of Delhi, University of Hyderabad, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Indira Gandhi National Open University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Nalanda Open University, Savitribai Phule Pune University

Career opportunities

Although students from vernacular academic backgrounds are aware of the state/central government positions, they may not be acquainted with career opportunities in the private sector. Here’s a list of five career opportunities that students of Hindi language can pursue:

Social sector undertakings: Many government undertakings such as the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD) and non-government organisations have full-time positions such as anthropologists, researchers, social workers and sociologists. These job requirements are posted on websites such as DevNet jobs and NGObox. Anyone who is willing to travel to local places and work with communities at the grassroot level is eligible for these positions.

Subject-matter experts: One can work in their professional capacity as a subject matter expert at educational companies in India that hire students with an academic background in the Hindi language. The subject knowledge helps in developing curriculum content for textbooks, teacher manuals and academic videos for different grades.

Copywriters: Marketing companies look for aspirant writers who have the business acumen to write about products from the viewpoint of different stakeholders. Students with an academic background in Hindi can work as copywriters in digital marketing companies and develop content for blogs, brochures, case studies, PR articles, social media posts, Search Engine Optimisations (SEO) and other products.

Scriptwriters: Aspiring scriptwriters can reap benefits from an academic background in Hindi journalism. This is also beneficial for the ones who wish to make a career in Hindi advertisements, commercial films, documentaries and radio plays.

Translators: Interpreters or translators are often hired by government and non-government organisations to work closely with their social development projects. Moreover, in universities, students who are conversant in Hindi can work in tandem with professors for different projects.

Package and perks

Usually, the remuneration is more for candidates with a good record of professional experience, however, it ranges from Rs 18,000 –Rs 25,000 per month for a fresher. Experienced translators and journalists may get a considerably higher package. Thus, depending on the nature of the work and experience of the candidate, organisations can decide on the payment they want to offer them.

— The author is CEO and co-founder, Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.

