Hindi Diwas 2019: Five promising career opportunities for Hindi language lovers

Hindi Diwas 2019: It is usually believed that people who are accomplished English speakers have greater chances of getting prestigious jobs than people who are not fluent in English and express themselves mostly in Indian languages. The damaging aspects of this linguistic discrimination in various situations can prove detrimental to those students who struggle to learn the English language to be in the race.

This can shake their confidence and even result in negative learning experiences. In this article, we will explore the limitations of this thinking and provide a list of career opportunities for students with an academic background in Hindi. Going through them can help students make informed choices. We have listed five bright career opportunities below that you can deliberate over.

1. Social sector undertakings: Many government undertakings and non-government organisations are on the lookout for full-time anthropologists, researchers, social workers and sociologists who express willingness to travel to local places and work with communities at the grass-roots level. Knowing more than one language is always an added advantage for someone who has a knack for field research.

2. Subject-matter experts: A subject-matter expert (SME) is a person who has authority in a particular area or topic. If you want to work in your professional capacity as an SME, then you can look for educational companies in India that hire students with an academic background in Hindi. Your subject knowledge will help you develop curriculum content for textbooks, teacher manuals and academic videos for different grades.

3. Copywriters: A good piece of content always leaves an imprint on someone’s memory and copywriters play a vital role in making this happen. In the field of digital marketing, there is a huge demand for copywriters to market different products. Employers usually look for aspirant writers to join their content marketing teams. It is also expected of them to have business acumen, apart from writing expertise. This becomes all the more necessary when they have to write about products from the viewpoint of different stakeholders.

4. Screenplay writers: Those students who aspire to be screenplay writers can reap benefits from an academic background in Hindi. If you are a movie connoisseur and wish to make a career out of script-writing for Hindi advertisements, commercial films, documentaries and radio-plays, then this is worth pursuing. And what’s more, with work experience, you can guide potential aspirants who want to start on a career as a screenplay writer.

5. Translators: Interpreters or translators can come in handy if they are hired by government and non-government organisations to work closely with their social development projects. Moreover, in universities, students who are conversant in Hindi can work in tandem with professors for different projects.

No matter which language students speak, they need to understand the multifarious possibilities of channelising it in the right direction. There’s a need to create space for equal opportunities for diverse speakers, allowing them to exercise their imagination in their mother tongues. This is equally true for Hindi language afficionados.

– The author is co-founder and CEO, Next Education India Pvt. Ltd