Himchal Pradesh introduces vocational courses for Classes 9 to 12

Himachal Pradesh will introduce vocational courses for class 9 students. A list of 15 courses has been approved to be taught for two-years. These courses will start for classes 9 and 11 students for the academic session 2020-21. The syllabus for these subjects will be prepared by Pandit Sunder Lal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal.

The courses are developed for specific vocational jobs in several sectors including IT, ITS, healthcare, media, beauty and wellness, tourism, electronics, plumber, etc. Courses for class 9 will include assistant beauty therapist, unarmed security guard, sewing machine operator, field technician, data entry operator, home health aid, automotive service technician, paddy farmer.

The course will be more advanced in the last year of class 11 to class 12 and it will be in the same field but for the job role of floriculturist, general duty assistant, junior software developer, texturing artist, sales associate, tour guide, beauty therapist among others.

The state had declared summer vacations for students till May 31 due to the ongoing lockdown. Several class 12 exams of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) are pending including computer science, yoga, physical science, and geography. The board has reportedly decided to conduct the geography exam only.

As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, as many as 6,127 schools in Himachal Pradesh have less than 20 students. State Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj had said that the department will attempt a “rationalisation” of student and faculty strength and also start a cluster scheme for schools

