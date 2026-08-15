Himachal to set up first science college, AIIMS-level ayurvedic institute in Hamirpur

The state government has estimated that around 11.45 lakh children will be admitted in Class I for the academic session 2026-27.

HP’s first science college, AIIMS-level ayurvedic institute to be set up in Hamirpur: CM Sukhu Hamirpur (HP), Aug 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said Himachal Pradesh’s first science college will be opened here at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore and that Rs 20 crore has been released for the project.

Speaking at a prize distribution function at a government college here, the chief minister said 80 kanals (10 acres) of land has been identified for the college.

Sukhu also announced the opening of an allied and healthcare college in Hamirpur. In addition, he said, an AIIMS-level ayurvedic institute spanning 74 acres will be established in the district, a statement issued here said.