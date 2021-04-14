Himachal: State board, university exams postponed

The undergraduate university examinations starting on April 17 have been postponed as well. (Representational)

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday postponed the ongoing HP Board of School Examinations for Class 10 and 12, keeping in view the health concerns of the students amid the rising Covid cases.

The undergraduate university examinations starting on April 17 have been postponed as well.

“The issue will be reviewed at the government level on May 1 and further directions will be issued accordingly,” said a government communication.

13 Covid deaths reported

Meanwhile, 13 more people died of Covid-related illnesses in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the state’s death toll to 1,135.

925 new Covid cases were detected in the state on Wednesday, while 250 people recovered from the disease. There are over 6,900 active cases in Himachal presently.