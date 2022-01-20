Himachal schools to have Sanskrit and Vedic mathematics lessons from next academic session

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPSEB) will teach the Sanskrit language to students of Class 3 onwards and Vedic mathematics to Class 6 and above.

HPSEB chief Dr Suresh Kumar Soni in a press conference in Dharamshala said that students of Himachal Pradesh will be taught Sanskrit and Vedic math in schools from the next academic session,

Dr Soni said that HPSEB will be the first education board of the country to introduce Sanskrit in the third standard and teachers will be trained accordingly by including Sanskrit and Vedic mathematics in the Diploma in Education course (D.Ed).

Children of classes 3 and 4 will be given objective-type questions for Sanskrit, and it will only be from class 5 that the questions will start becoming descriptive. Sanskrit courses will be divided into three stages, which will be decided soon.

For Vedic math, however, the basics will be introduced in class 6 and only a few portions will be introduced in the beginning to make sure children are not burdened with it. There has been no official circular on this matter as of now.