Himachal schools brace for possible closures amid 5-day rain alert

Here is a list of school holiday schedules across several states and cities in India. (File)

Heavy showers lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra and Chamba districts on Saturday, prompting the Shimla Meteorological Centre to issue an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains for five days from July 19 to 23 in the state.

Jot in Chamba received 109 mm of rain since Friday evening, followed by Kangra with 77.4 mm and Palampur with 38 mm, while thunderstorms and lightning lashed Kangra and Jot.

The Met department said the orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for isolated places in the state from July 19 to 22, while a warning for heavy rain has been issued for July 23.