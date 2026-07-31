Himachal Pradesh to introduce state history, dialects, cuisine in Classes 6-8 curriculum from 2027-28

The new books will be introduced in schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education from the 2027-28 academic session. (Image: AI generated)

Himachal Pradesh’s history, dialects, traditional cuisine, folk culture and political system will be incorporated into the school curriculum for Classes 6 to 8 from the 2027-28 academic session, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting on the revision of textbooks for Classes 6, 7 and 8, Thakur said the revamped curriculum would provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the state’s geography, society, history, folk culture, economy and political system.

According to an official statement, the revised textbooks will trace Himachal Pradesh’s journey from the prehistoric era to the state’s formation. They will also include lessons on its dialects, traditional cuisine, freedom fighters, Kargil heroes, soldiers, contemporary challenges and other aspects of the state’s heritage and identity.