Himachal Pradesh to introduce state history, dialects, cuisine in Classes 6-8 curriculum from 2027-28

Himachal Pradesh’s history, dialects, traditional cuisine, folk culture and political system will be incorporated into the school curriculum for Classes 6 to 8 from the 2027-28 academic session, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said on Thursday.
Chairing a meeting on the revision of textbooks for Classes 6, 7 and 8, Thakur said the revamped curriculum would provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the state’s geography, society, history, folk culture, economy and political system.
According to an official statement, the revised textbooks will trace Himachal Pradesh’s journey from the prehistoric era to the state’s formation. They will also include lessons on its dialects, traditional cuisine, freedom fighters, Kargil heroes, soldiers, contemporary challenges and other aspects of the state’s heritage and identity.
Thakur said the content and factual material for the revised textbooks would be finalised within a month to ensure their early publication.
The new books will be introduced in schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education from the 2027-28 academic session.
The minister said providing students with authentic information about Himachal Pradesh would encourage analytical thinking, deepen their understanding of the state’s history and culture, and spark curiosity for further learning. It would also benefit students preparing for competitive examinations, he added.
A committee headed by Thakur has been constituted to review and strengthen the curriculum for Classes 6 to 8. The panel has been holding regular meetings to ensure the timely preparation and implementation of the revised textbooks.
The committee includes the Secretary (Education), representatives of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), along with assistant professors and other subject experts.
— with inputs from PTI