Himachal Pradesh to get six central schools, a model library

In a boost to the state government’s efforts to improve the standards of education, the Centre has sanctioned six new central schools for Himachal Pradesh. At present, the state has 25 central schools. The government, however, has not yet decided on the places where these schools will come up.

Secretary (Education) Arun Sharma said he had held a meeting with Secretary HRD ( school Education ) R Subrahmanyam, who informed him about permission having been granted for opening six new central schools. But, what comes as real gain to the state is approval of state government proposal to set up a model library in Bilaspur.

“Initially, proposal was only of Rs 2 crore but now we will be adding to it. There will be several modern facilities, including digital section. The project could well be nearly Rs 8 crore and first of its kind in the state”, said Sharma.

