Himachal Pradesh to conduct Classes 10, 12 exams from May 4

HPBOSE class 10, 12 exams will be held from May 4. Representational image/ file

Himachal Pradesh class 10, 12 exams 2020: The board exams (classes 10 and 12) in Himachal Pradesh will be commenced from May 4. The Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that the decision to conduct board exams in May been taken after consultation with teachers and parents.

The exams for other classes would be held from April 10, as per reports. The board will take all necessary precautions related to COVID-19, students have to wear face masks, carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed to appear in exams.

The classes for board exam students was started in September, after a month long closure due to lockdown. Last year, the board exams were held in between February and March, and the result was declared in June.