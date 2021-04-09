scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 09, 2021
Latest news

Himachal Pradesh schools, colleges closed till April 21

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

By: PTI | Shimla |
April 9, 2021 4:33:27 pm
All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till April 21.

All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till April 21 due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, an official spokesman said on Friday.

The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday. The Himachal Pradesh government had earlier decided to close educational institutions till April 15.

Read | Slashed fees, learning gaps: Challenges that lie ahead for schools

Meanwhile, Tripura government has shut schools for class 1 and 2.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 09: Latest News

Advertisement
x