Himachal Medical students to visit University of Illinois on US exchange programme

Students of medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh will get a chance to visit the University of Illinois in the United States of America under an exchange programme announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday.

“This would help students learn about the latest technologies and teaching methods used by the university. Medical teachers from the state would also be sent on exposure visits to the university. In addition, exchange programmes would be organised for faculty members to support specialised training, teaching, research and professional development,” he said.

Sukhu said this when a delegation from the Board of Trustees of the University led by Manuraj Sood met him here on Monday.