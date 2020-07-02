Himachal Pradesh HPSOS Class 10, 8 results declared: How to check

HPSOS Class 10, 8 results 2020: Check result at hpbose.org. Representational image/ file HPSOS Class 10, 8 results 2020: Check result at hpbose.org. Representational image/ file

HPSOS Class 10, 8 results 2020: The Himachal Pradesh State Open Schooling (HPSOS) has announced the results of class 8, 10 examination on Wednesday, July 1. A total of 9,705 students who appeared in the class 10 exam this year can check the results through the website- hpbose.org. Around 32.07 per cent students cleared the examination successfully this year.

The candidates who couldnot clear the exam successfully can apply for scrutiny/ re-evaluation. The online window to apply for scrutiny will be open on July 4. The candidates can apply till July 18.

HPSOS Class 10, 8 results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Result will be available, take a print out

To check the result, candidates need to keep their admit card also known as hall ticket handy. Students will have to fill the roll number in the link to check their result. Students need to download the scorecard and take a print out. The print out will act as a provisional mark sheet till the official mark sheet will be released. To ensure error-free mark sheet, students need to ensure the following details are marked correctly in the mark sheet –

– Name

– Roll Number

– Parent’ name

– Subjects

– Total marks

– Marks obtained

– Qualifying status.

The class 10 and 12 result was declared earlier, and a total of of 68.11 per cent students passed the secondary exam this year, while the pass percentage at plus 2 touched at 76.07 per cent.

