Degree alone can’t substitute eligibility: Supreme Court on HP Board recruitment case

The Supreme Court has held that mere possession of a higher academic degree does not by itself render a candidate “otherwise eligible or well qualified” without meeting the experience required under the recruitment and promotion rules.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and A S Chandurkar faulted the recruitment process adopted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education for the post of computer hardware engineer. It said a candidate not fulfilling a basic requirement could not have been treated as eligible merely on the basis of possessing a higher degree or securing a higher rank in merit.

“The mere possession of such a higher academic degree does not, by itself, render a candidate ‘otherwise eligible or well qualified’ without meeting the requirement of experience within the meaning of the Recruitment and Promotion (R&P) Rules, particularly when the basic eligibility criteria itself remains unfulfilled,” the bench said.