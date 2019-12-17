Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE releases tentative date sheets for Class 10th

HPBOSE 10th exam 2020: The matriculation examination is expected to be conducted from March 6 to 20, 2020 HPBOSE 10th exam 2020: The matriculation examination is expected to be conducted from March 6 to 20, 2020

HPBOSE 10th exam 2020: The Himachal Pradesh board, HPBOSE released the tentative date sheets for matriculation, Class 10 examination. As per the board, the examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 6, 2020.

The matriculation examination is expected to be conducted from March 6 to 20, 2020. The board has mentioned that the final date sheets will be released on December 20, 2019, however, there is no update on Class 12 date sheets.

HPBOSE 10th date sheet 2020: Check the tentative schedule

March 6: English

March 9: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Tamil/ Telugu

March 11: Hindi

March 13: Mathematics

March 16: Social Science

March 17: Financial Literacy

March 18: Science

March 20: Arts, Automobiles, Security, IT, Tourism, Physical Education

The examination for the regular, private category candidates will be conducted in the morning shift (8:45 am- 12), while the afternoon shift (1:45- 5 pm) for open school candidates.

Around 67,000 candidates cleared the Class 10 examination last year, comprises of 32,971 male candidates and 34,348 female candidates. The pass percentage of this board exam touched 60.79 per cent.

In HPBOSE class 12, the pass percentage was 62.01 per cent. A total of 49136 male candidates have appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed. Girls have this year too, outshone boys with 45,784 female candidates registered of which 30,574 passed in HPBOSE class 12 exams.

