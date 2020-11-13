Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 8, 12 improvement result released, how to check

HPBOSE class 8, 12 improvement result available at hpbose.org. Representational image/ file

HPBOSE Class 8, 12 improvement result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the results for class 12 improvement examination. The students who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- hpbose.org. The result of class 8 improvement exam is also available at the official website.

The exams were earlier held in September.

HPBOSE class 8, 12 improvement result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab- ‘HPBOSE 8th / 12th improvement exam result

Step 3: On the new window, insert roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, the result of both class 10 and 12 annual board exams was announced in June. The pass percentage in class 12 was 76.07 per cent while the pass percentage touched 68.11 per cent in class 10.

About HPBOSE

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education came into existence in 1969. At present, more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the same. The Board has set up 1650 examination centres throughout the state. The Himachal Board also publishes textbooks for classes 1 to 12.

