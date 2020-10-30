Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 12 compartment result released, here’s how to check

Check HPBOSE 12th compartment result at hpbose.org. Representational image/ file

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 12 compartment result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE has released the result for the class 12 compartment exam. The students who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- hpbose.org. The exam was earlier held in September.

Earlier, the result of both class 10 and 12 was announced in June. The pass percentage in class 12 was 76.07 per cent while the pass percentage touched 68.11 per cent in class 10.

HPBOSE 12th compartment result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Things to check in a mark sheet

Students need to download the scorecard and take a print out. The print out will act as a provisional mark sheet till the official mark sheet will be released. To ensure an error-free mark sheet, students need to ensure the following details are marked correctly in the mark sheet –

– Name

– Roll Number

– Parent’ name

– Subjects

– Total marks

– Marks obtained

– Qualifying status.

About HPBOSE

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education came into existence in 1969. At present, more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the same. The Board has set up 1650 examination centres throughout the state. The Himachal Board also publishes textbooks for classes 1 to 12.

