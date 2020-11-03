Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 10 compartment result 2020 released, steps to check marks online

HPBOSE Class 10 compartment result available at hpbose.org. Representational image/ file

HPBOSE Class 10 compartment result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the result for the class 10 compartment exams. Of the total students who appeared for the HP Board class 10 compartment exams, 49.75 per cent cleared it.

Students who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- hpbose.org. The result for class 12 compartment exam was earlier released on October 30.

HPBOSE 10th compartment result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, the result of both class 10 and 12 annual board exams was announced in June. The pass percentage in class 12 was 76.07 per cent while the pass percentage touched 68.11 per cent in class 10.

About HPBOSE

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education came into existence in 1969. At present, more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the same. The Board has set up 1650 examination centres throughout the state. The Himachal Board also publishes textbooks for classes 1 to 12.

