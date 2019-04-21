HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2019 Date and Time: Results tomorrow at 11 am

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Date: The Himachal Pradesh Board will release the results of Class 12 examination on Monday, April 22. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the official confirmed that the Class 12 results will be declared tomorrow at 11 am. “The results of the 12th examination will be declared tomorrow at 11 am from the board’s office. The students can check the results through the official website hpbose.org, apart from it, it will be available on the private websites,” the official mentioned.

The board will declare the results of Class 10 examination a week after the declaration of Class 12 results. The results of Class 10 examination will be declared this month only, the official mentioned.

Around 4.5 lakh students appeared in the Class 12 examination that was conducted from February 20 to March 2, 2019. The practical examinations, including exams on physical education, yoga were conducted from February 20, 2019 to March 2, 2019 in respective schools.

Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website, hpbose.org also on partner websites, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Students can also check their results on cell phones by messaging the following details on 56263 — HP12 <space> roll number.

Last year, 72.89 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal topped the class 12 exam last year. A total of 46,531 students cleared the exam in first division while 18,337 cleared the same in the second division followed by 3,563 candidates who cleared the exam in the third division.