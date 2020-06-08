Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th result 2020 not releasing today

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will not release the results for class 10 examination on Monday, June 8 as reported by various media houses. Board PRO Anju Pathak told indianexpress.com that it is too early to confirm the result date as the process is still on, and the board may take a while to complete it. “The result can be declared this week, but it’s too early to confirm the declaration date today. It’s a request from the board not to spread rumours,” the official said. The result will be declared online and students will get their mark sheets from the respective schools post lockdown.

Around 1.5 lakh students had appeared this year for board exam in the state, which concluded on March 19. Students can check their results at hpbose.org and can also access the same here at indianexpress.com.

A total of 4,335 students will appear in the intermediate Geography paper which will be conducted today maintaining the protocol of social distancing. The results for the state’s class 12 exams are expected to be released towards the end of this month.

For the next academic session, the board has introduced 15 new vocational courses from class 9 to class 12. The courses are developed for specific vocational jobs in several sectors including IT, ITS, healthcare, media, beauty and wellness, tourism, electronics, plumber, etc. The syllabus for these subjects will be prepared by Pandit Sunder Lal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal.

