HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board to announce Class 10th result by next week

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th results 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board, HPBOSE has completed the evaluation process of the class 10, 12 examinations, and the students appeared in the secondary examination can expect their results by the next week. Though reports claimed that the results will be declared either on June 5 or 6, but the board public relations officer (PRO) Anju Pathak told indianexpress.com that the result date has not been finalised yet and will be confirmed after the completion of post-evaluation process.

“The board is not in a position to confirm that the results will be out this week. As the evaluation process just completed on May 30, the board will take some time in declaring results. The students can expect their results by next week,” said the board PRO. The result will be declared online and students will get their mark sheets from the respective schools post lockdown.

Around 1.5 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 examination that was concluded on March 19. Once released, the students can check the results through the website- hpbose.org. Students can register here at indianexpress.com as well to get their results. To do register, one can fill the box given below and register.

Meanwhile, the board will conduct the pending Geography paper on June 8, and around 4,335 students will appear in the examination. The examinations will be conducted maintaining the social distancing guidelines, and the centres have been directed to take proper measures. The students without masks will not be allowed to enter the exam centres, the official added. The results for HPBOSE class 12 exams can be expected by June-end.

For the next academic session, the board has introduced 15 new vocational courses from class 9 to class 12. The courses are developed for specific vocational jobs in several sectors including IT, ITS, healthcare, media, beauty and wellness, tourism, electronics, plumber, etc. The syllabus for these subjects will be prepared by Pandit Sunder Lal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal.

