Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th, 12th admit card released, check direct link

HPBOSE 10th, 12th admit card 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit card for the Class 10, 12 examinations. The students who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card from the official website, hpbose.org.

The exams for class 10 will begin from March 7 and class 12 will begin from March 6, 2019.

Exams for both the classes will be conducted in the morning shift from 8:45 to noon. For all state open school (SOS) candidates the exam will be conducted in the evening session starting from 1:45 om to 5 pm, according to the official notification.

The practical exams for Bharmour/Pandhi, Kinnaur district, and sub-division of Chamba district will be conducted post theory exams at their respective schools, the details of which will be declared later.

HPBOSE 10th, 12th admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

HPBOSE class 10 date sheet

March 7 – Science

March 9 – Sanskrit/Urdu/Tamil/Telugu/Punjabi

March 11 – Mathematics

March 13 – Hindi

March 15 – Social Science

March 16 – Financial literacy (not for SOS students)

March 18 – English

March 20 – Arts/music/home science/ security (NSQF) / Retail / Information technology/ travel and tourism/ Physical education / media and entertainment

HPBOSE class 12 datesheet

March 6 – English

March 7 – Public Administration

March 8 – Political Science

March 9 – Biology / business studies / french / urdu

March 11 – Music/ Hindustani instrumental percussion

March 12 – Chemistry / Hindi

March 13 – Psychology

March 14 – Economics

March 15 – Philosophy

March 16 – Physics/accountancy/ history

March 18 – Geography

March 19 – Mathematics

March 20 – Human ecology and family science (h.Sc)

March 22 – Physical education / Yoga

March 23 – Computer Science

March 25 – Sanskrit

March 26 – automobiles/healthcare/retail/ agriculture/ healthcare / ITES/

March 27 – Sociology

March 28 – Dance/ Fine arts

March 29 – Financial literacy.

The question paper will be distributed 15 minutes before the exam for students to read and analyse the same. Candidates need to report early for the exam. The entry gates will close 30 minutes prior to exam, latest. After closing of gates, no candidates will be allowed to attempt the exam.