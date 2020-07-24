Himachal Pradesh HP SOS Class 12th result 2020 declared, less than 30% passed

HP SOS Class 12th result 2020: Check result at hpbose.org. Representational image/ file HP SOS Class 12th result 2020: Check result at hpbose.org. Representational image/ file

HP SOS Class 12th result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HP SOS) has announced the result for the class 12 exams. Only 28.95 per cent students cleared the exam, 4,184 students became successful out of 14,453 appeared. The students can check the results through the official website hpbose.org.

The students who are not satisfied with their marks, can apply for revaluation or re-checking. The last date to apply is August 7. The students have to submit Rs 500 for revaluation and Rs 400 for re-checking of each paper.

In the Special Improvement exam, a total of 352 students have qualified. Meanwhile, the students who have been placed in the re-appear category can apply till August 7. The students can apply after August 7, with a late fine of Rs 250 till August 13, and Rs 500 till August 19.

To check the result, the candidates need to click on the official website hpbose.org. Click on the ‘download result link’. Enter registration number, roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

In the Class 12th result released, a pass percentage of 76.07 per cent was recorded. Prakash Kumar from Kullu Science School of Education emerged as the leading scorer of the state and Science stream. He fetched a total of 497 marks, which evaluates to 99.4 per cent.

