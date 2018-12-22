Himachal Pradesh HC seeks affidavit on mechanism to check absenteeism of school teachers

The Himachal Pradesh high court has asked the state’s Elementary and Higher Education Department to apprise it of the government’s mechanism to check absenteeism among school teachers.

Advertising

A division bench of justices Dharam Chand Chaudhary and Chander Bhusan Barowalia Thursday ordered the department’s director to file an affidavit detailing the mechanism to check the malady in the state’s school.

The bench passed the order while dismissing an appeal by a teacher whose absence from the school had been treated by authorities as “dies non”.

“Dies non” means a day which is not treated as a day on duty. While it does not constitute a break in the service, the period does qualify as service for pension benefits or increments.

Advertising

In its order, the bench asked the director if any mechanism has been enforced by the department to ensure that the teachers attend their schools every day and do not proceed on leave without getting it sanctioned.

The bench also asked as to what was the provision for informing the school in case of a teacher proceeding on an emergency leave. Seeking the affidavit within two weeks, the bench adjourned the matter for next hearing on January 7.