Nearly 24,000 shift to CBSE government schools in Himachal; 330 PG medical seats planned

Around 24,000 students who were previously enrolled in private schools have shifted to government schools in Himachal Pradesh this academic year, according to the state government. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the students have enrolled in around 150 government schools following the state-wide adoption of CBSE curriculum, a trend the government attributed to ongoing efforts to improve the quality of education in the public school system.
Speaking at an event in Nagrota Bagwan, the Chief Minister said the state government is undertaking wide-ranging reforms in school education. He said government schools would undergo a complete transformation over the next two to four years.
The Chief Minister also announced plans to improve medical education in the state by increasing postgraduate seats in government medical colleges. According to the government, 330 new PG medical seats are proposed across Himachal Pradesh, including 100 postgraduate seats at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda. The move, it said, is aimed at increasing the availability of specialist doctors and improving healthcare services.
The government further said it is upgrading medical infrastructure across the state. Advanced medical equipment is being installed in government medical colleges and hospitals, including Dr RPGMC Tanda, to reduce the need for patients to travel outside Himachal Pradesh for specialised treatment.
The Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in India to introduce robotic surgery in the government healthcare sector. He added that 3 Tesla MRI scanners are being installed in all government medical colleges, with the facility already operational at IGMC Shimla and Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS), Chamiyana. District and regional hospitals are also being equipped with 1.5 Tesla MRI scanners, PET scanners, CT scanners and advanced cancer treatment systems, while outdated medical equipment is being replaced.
The announcements were made during the Chief Minister’s visit to Nagrota Bagwan, where he also reviewed development initiatives in the region.