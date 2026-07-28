Nearly 24,000 shift to CBSE government schools in Himachal; 330 PG medical seats planned

Around 24,000 students who were previously enrolled in private schools have shifted to government schools in Himachal Pradesh this academic year, according to the state government. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the students have enrolled in around 150 government schools following the state-wide adoption of CBSE curriculum, a trend the government attributed to ongoing efforts to improve the quality of education in the public school system.

Speaking at an event in Nagrota Bagwan, the Chief Minister said the state government is undertaking wide-ranging reforms in school education. He said government schools would undergo a complete transformation over the next two to four years.