Himachal Pradesh CBSE government schools starts recruitment for 3,468 teaching posts

Recruitment is currently underway for 3,468 teaching positions in CBSE-affiliated government schools in Himachal Pradesh, as stated by Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Wednesday. During a review meeting of the Education Department, which focused on assessing key reforms aimed at transforming Himachal Pradesh into a leading education hub, Thakur noted that the recruitment includes requests for 2,668 regular posts across 19 categories that have been forwarded to the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog in Hamirpur. Additionally, there will be the hiring of 800 temporary teachers for English and Mathematics.

Thakur mentioned that the recruitment process for teachers in subjects such as Sanskrit, Physical Education, Music, Drawing, Science, Commerce, Economics, Political Science, History, Hindi, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Computer Science, Fine Arts, and Public Administration will also be completed soon.

In reviewing the CBSE school initiative, the minister reported that approval has been granted for 158 government schools, with 146 schools already securing CBSE affiliation. To enhance academic standards in these schools, the state government has engaged 400 temporary English teachers and 400 Mathematics teachers, with 292 English teachers and 284 Mathematics teachers already having joined their respective schools.

Thakur also reviewed the implementation of the Dr. Y.S. Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana, noting that 9,359 students have received tablets over the past three academic sessions. He directed officials to ensure that the remaining eligible students receive benefits through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method without delay.

The minister indicated that all government schools in the state have been integrated with Information and Communication Technology (ICT). For the first time, the state has received approval to replace computers in 524 schools, while BSNL has finalized the networking tender for 777 government schools to enhance digital connectivity and technology-enabled learning.

Thakur also reviewed proposals for establishing an AI university and discussed measures to identify and support out-of-school children.

He said the recruitment process for teachers in Sanskrit, Physical Education, Music, Drawing, Science, Commerce, Economics, Political Science, History, Hindi, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Computer Science, Fine Arts and Public Administration would also be completed soon.

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Reviewing the CBSE school initiative, the minister said approval had been granted to 158 government schools, of which 146 have already secured CBSE affiliation.

To improve academic standards in these schools, the state government engaged 400 temporary English teachers and 400 Mathematics teachers, with 292 English and 284 Mathematics teachers having already joined their respective schools, he added.

Reviewing the implementation of the Dr Y.S. Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana, Thakur said 9,359 students have received tablets during the past three academic sessions. He directed officials to provide benefits to the remaining eligible students through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode without delay.

The minister said all government schools in the state have now been integrated with Information and Communication Technology (ICT). For the first time, the state has secured approval for replacing computers in 524 schools, while BSNL has finalised the networking tender for 777 government schools to strengthen digital connectivity and technology-enabled learning.

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Thakur also reviewed the proposal for establishing an AI University and measures for identifying and mainstreaming out-of-school children.