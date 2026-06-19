HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2026 Timetable: Himachal Board 10th, 12th date sheet out, check here

HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Schedule 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the timetable for the compartment exam of class 10 and class 12. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website of the board at hpbose.org. According to the timetable exams for both the classes will begin on July 3.
The exam will be conducted in a single shift being conducted between 8:45 am to 12 pm. The timing of the supplementary exam is 3 hour. The first fifteen minutes will be given to read the question paper before the exam starts. The class 10 compartment exam will end on July 10, while exam for class 12 will finish on July 16, 2026.
|Date
|Subject
|July 3, 2026
|Mathematics
|July 4, 2026
|Sanskrit, Punjabi
|July 6, 2026
|English
|July 7, 2026
|Hindi
|July 8. 2026
|Science and Technology
|July 9, 2026
|Social Science
|July 10, 2026
|Home Science, Computer Science, ITES
The compartment exam is conducted for candidates who have either failed in one or two subjects in the main examination or have passed in all the subjects and want to improve their marks.
|Date
|Subject
|July 3, 2026
|English
|July 4, 2026
|Accountancy, Physics, Sanskrit
|July 6, 2026
|Biology, History
|July 7, 2026
|Political Science
|July 8, 2026
|Economics
|July 9, 2026
|Hindi
|July 10, 2026
|Mathematics
|July 13, 2026
|Business Studies, Chemistry, Public Administration
|July 14, 2026
|Music (Vocal), Private Security (NSQF), Sociology, Agriculture (NSQF)
|July 15, 2026
|Geography
|July 16, 2026
|Physical Education, Computer Science (Information practices)
Candidates are required to get atleast 33 per cent in individual subject and in aggregate to pass the class 10 and 12 exams. Subjects which consists of practicals, internal assessment, there the students is required to pass separately in theory, internal assessment and practical components.
The result for HPBOSE class 10 and 12 main exam was declared on May 26, 2026. A total of 3,895 students appeared for class 10 exam, of which 2,129 students passed the exam. The pass rate for class 10 was 54.66 per cent. As for class 12, 5,275 students appeared in the exam, out of which 3,406 students qualified the examination. The pass percentage for class 12 was 64.57 per cent.