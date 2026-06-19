HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2026 Timetable: Himachal Board 10th, 12th date sheet out, check here

HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Schedule 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the timetable for the compartment exam of class 10 and class 12. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website of the board at hpbose.org. According to the timetable exams for both the classes will begin on July 3.

The exam will be conducted in a single shift being conducted between 8:45 am to 12 pm. The timing of the supplementary exam is 3 hour. The first fifteen minutes will be given to read the question paper before the exam starts. The class 10 compartment exam will end on July 10, while exam for class 12 will finish on July 16, 2026.