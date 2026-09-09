Himachal attains 99.55% literacy; receives national award on International Literacy Day

Himachal Pradesh has achieved 99.55 per cent literacy under the New India Literacy Programme (ULLAS). The state was felicitated on Tuesday, International Literacy Day, with a national award for the development in the educational field. The education minister of Himachal Pradesh, Rohit Thakur, received the honour on behalf of the state in the national capital, Delhi and expressed his gratitude to teachers, students, and government officials for the achievement.

The state education minister said that the state comes second after Goa, which has a literacy rate of 99.7 per cent. As per a statement, Himachal Pradesh was declared fully literate on September 8, 2025, with 99.3 per cent literacy.