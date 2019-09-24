Himachal law university students say asked to vacate campus for protest over clean water, food

Students of a law university in Shimla claimed they were asked to vacate the varsity campus after they refused to end their eight-day long protest demanding basic infrastructure, including clean drinking water and hygienic food. The Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) administration, however, denied that it asked students to vacate the campus. Founded in 2016, HPNLU’s campus is still under construction except the administrative block.

Students alleged that bugs were found in the mess food and the quality of water provided in the campus is also poor. “It is common to find insects in the food provided by the mess. Neither the mess infrastructure nor the food or water is clean or hygienic,” said a first-year student.

“When we continued our protest, they (administration) slapped us with a notice asking to evacuate the campus. Many parents have also received calls from the administration over their ward’s participation in the protest to discourage us. The administration even lifted the water dispensers from the campus at night to disperse the protest and reinstated the same in the morning,” said a protesting student who didn’t want to be named.

The university administration, in a notice accessed by indianexpress.com, has asked students to vacate the campus and hostel premises. The notice states, “In view of the student’s not calling off protests and agitation inspite of constant efforts of the university administration, it is announced that the university and hostel will remain closed till September 25. All students must vacate the university campus with immediate effect.”

In a press note released later, the administration denied the ‘forced eviction’ charge by students. “It is clarified that the allegation regarding forced eviction of students from their hostels and denying them access to mess facilities is absolutely false and baseless. Food was and is being served in the hostels. No forcible eviction has been done,” said the administration.

In the absence of a functional campus, students have been residing in private hostels near the campus. The classes were earlier held in the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Academy, which is about 600 metre away from the university. Since the past one and a half months, classes are being held at the newly constructed academic block.

Over 250 students have been protesting at the varsity’s administrative block by holding cards and boycotting classes. “We had protested for better infrastructure, food and buses to take us to campus six months ago too. We have only one bus for over 400 students and one car for emergency purposes. We were ensured that the situation would improve in the new campus and the mess contract will be given to another vendor. No change has been made yet,” said a fourth-semester student.

The students have also been demanding fee structure details, claiming that the administration is not maintaining a log of the finances. “We are paying a fee of Rs 2.5 lakh and have not received any clarity on where our money is being used as we do not get half of the facilities including WI-FI,” said another student. In the recent meeting between students and the vice-chancellor, it was decided that students would get an annual report. The students, however, are demanding that the annual report on the use of finances should be prepared by a third party to ensure transparency.