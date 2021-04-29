scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 29, 2021
Himachal government extends closure of educational institutes till May 10

The decision has been taken due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state and across the country.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 29, 2021 6:08:41 pm
HP schoolThe summer vacation for schools in Himachal Pradesh started from April 22. Representational image/ file

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday announced the extension of the closure of educational institutes across the state. The government had earlier announced that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till April 15. Now, the extension has been extended till May 10.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made the announcement through the official Twitter handle of the Information And Public Relations Department, Himachal Pradesh Government.

As per the earlier announcement, the teaching and non-teaching staff were allowed to be on the campuses. The coaching centres and all medical, dental and nursing institutions were also allowed to remain open in strict compliance with the SOPs issued by the Health Department.

However, the state government is yet to announce fresh guidelines with respect to the new orders.

