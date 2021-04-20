Himachal govt extends closure of educational institutes till May 1

Keeping in view the coronavirus spread, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday extended the closure of all educational institutes till May 1, according to a statement. Earlier, the state government had ordered the closure of the educational institutes till April 21. Presiding over a meeting to review the coronavirus situation, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur issued the fresh orders.

The faculty at schools, colleges, and universities are not required to come on their duty, the CM said. The state Cabinet will meet on April 22 to take further decisions to contain the spread of coronavirus, he added.

Thakur directed officials to enhance the bed capacity in hospitals. He said steps will be taken to ensure the proper availability of oxygen and the medical staff in the state. The CM said the bed capacity will be enhanced at the Nerchowk medical college, IGMC-Shimla, Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, Tanda medical college, and other hospitals. He said health workers will be posted in appropriate numbers for the care of coronavirus patients.

Thakur said the special emphasis is being laid on providing better health care and other facilities to the patients under home isolation. The vaccination drive has been speeded up and so far, 11.46 lakh people have been given the first dose, he said.