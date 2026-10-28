Himachal CM hints at MBBS internship stipend hike, promises budgetary support

The Himachal Pradesh government is considering an increase in the internship stipend paid to MBBS students, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday. The government will make the necessary budgetary provisions for the proposed hike, he said during an interaction with students at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur.

The announcement came as students raised questions about improving medical education and infrastructure at the government medical college. Sukhu said the state government was working to improve the quality of medical education, with a focus on modern technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The proposed stipend revision would provide financial relief to medical interns, although the chief minister did not specify the proposed revised amount or a timeline for implementing the increase.