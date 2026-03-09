Himachal CM announces 25% women’s quota in class 3 govt jobs

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu marked International Women’s Day with a series of announcements aimed at boosting women’s participation in public services. Addressing a state-level function in Nahan, Sirmaur district, Sukhu said the government will introduce legislation to reserve 25 per cent of Class 3 posts in government departments for women. He also announced a special recruitment drive for women Sub-Inspectors in the Police Department.
The Chief Minister unveiled a Rs 500 crore package for upgrading Nahan Medical College and confirmed new postgraduate courses—MSc Zoology, MBA, and MA History—at PG College Nahan from the next academic session. He further raised the Mahila Samman Rashi benefit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.
Highlighting women’s welfare as a priority, Sukhu noted equal property rights for daughters up to 150 bighas, financial support for children of widows under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, and increased incentives for widow remarriage from Rs 65,000 to Rs 2 lakh. He said the legal marriage age for women has been raised to 21 years, while a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 for women is under consideration.
Sukhu also touched on disaster relief, criticizing the opposition for walking out during discussions on aid packages after the 2023 natural calamity. He accused the Centre of halting Rs 10,000 crore annual financial assistance, calling February 1 a “black day” for Himachal Pradesh. He pledged to fight for the state’s rights, citing its role in supplying water and preserving forests for northern India.
On education, Sukhu said the state had slipped to 21st place under the previous BJP government but is now introducing CBSE-pattern schools with music and drawing as part of the curriculum. He also announced higher honorariums for Anganwadi workers and helpers.
The event also saw remarks from Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, and Congress leaders, all emphasizing women’s role in education, administration, and social progress. The Chief Minister’s arrival was marked by a warm welcome and exhibitions by various departments. Several dignitaries, including former legislators and officials, attended the function.