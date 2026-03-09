Himachal CM announces 25% women’s quota in class 3 govt jobs

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu marked International Women’s Day with a series of announcements aimed at boosting women’s participation in public services. Addressing a state-level function in Nahan, Sirmaur district, Sukhu said the government will introduce legislation to reserve 25 per cent of Class 3 posts in government departments for women. He also announced a special recruitment drive for women Sub-Inspectors in the Police Department.

The Chief Minister unveiled a Rs 500 crore package for upgrading Nahan Medical College and confirmed new postgraduate courses—MSc Zoology, MBA, and MA History—at PG College Nahan from the next academic session. He further raised the Mahila Samman Rashi benefit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.