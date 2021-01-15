scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 15, 2021
Must Read

Himachal Board HPBoSE releases provisional datesheets for Classes 5, 8, 9, 11

HPBOSE exam dates 2021: The class 11 exam will commence from March 16, class 8 exam from March 20, class 9 exam from March 22, and class 5 from April 1. Check datesheet at hpbose.org

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | January 15, 2021 7:57:42 pm
HPBOSE 1200Check exam dates for HPBoSE classes 5, 8, 9, 11. Representational image/ file

HPBOSE exam dates 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the tentative exam dates for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11. According to HPBOSE, the exams will be held in March, the class 11 exam will commence from March 16, class 8 exam from March 20, class 9 exam from March 22, and class 5 from April 1. The entire date sheet is available at the website– hpbose.org.

The board earlier released the tentative date sheets for classes 10 and 12, the senior secondary exam will be held from May 4, while secondary from May 5. The exams will be held both in morning shift (9:45 am to 1 pm), and the evening shift from 1:45 om to 5 pm.

HPBOSE Class 5 date sheet 

HPBOSE Class 8 date sheet 

 

HPBOSE Class 9 date sheet

HPBOSE Class 11 date sheet 

 

The board exams will be held on a curtailed syllabus. The HPBoSE had reduced the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Education News
Click here for more

The students have to appear in the exams following COVID-19 guidelines, wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers, without it, the candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exams.

The above schedule is provisional in nature, the board will soon release the dates for the board, class-wise exams.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 15: Latest News

Advertisement