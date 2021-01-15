Himachal Board HPBoSE releases provisional datesheets for Classes 5, 8, 9, 11

HPBOSE exam dates 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the tentative exam dates for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11. According to HPBOSE, the exams will be held in March, the class 11 exam will commence from March 16, class 8 exam from March 20, class 9 exam from March 22, and class 5 from April 1. The entire date sheet is available at the website– hpbose.org.

The board earlier released the tentative date sheets for classes 10 and 12, the senior secondary exam will be held from May 4, while secondary from May 5. The exams will be held both in morning shift (9:45 am to 1 pm), and the evening shift from 1:45 om to 5 pm.

The board exams will be held on a curtailed syllabus. The HPBoSE had reduced the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent.

The students have to appear in the exams following COVID-19 guidelines, wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers, without it, the candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exams.

The above schedule is provisional in nature, the board will soon release the dates for the board, class-wise exams.