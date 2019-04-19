Himachal Board Class 12th result 2019: Results not releasing tomorrow, confirms HPBOSE secretary

HPBOSE Class 12th result 2019: Dismissing the media speculations that the results of Himachal Pradesh board Class 12 examination will be released on Saturday, April 20, the HPBOSE secretary Harish Gajju said, “The board may announce the date of the 12th result declaration tomorrow, and not the results.”

“Though the evaluation process has been completed, but there is some technical rounds that needs to get clear. The board will announce the results of Class 12 next week,” the secretary mentioned.

The results of HPBOSE Class 12 examination will be available on the websites- hpbose.org, once declared

The board will declare the results of Class 10 examination a week after the declaration of Class 12 results. The results of Class 10 examination will be declared this month only, mentioned HPBOSE secretary Harish Gajju.

Around 4.5 lakh students appeared in the Class 12 examination that was conducted from February 20 to March 2, 2019. The practical examinations, including exams on physical education, yoga were conducted from February 20, 2019 to March 2, 2019 in respective schools.

HPBOSE Class 12th result 2019: Websites to check results

Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website, hpbose.org also on partner websites, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Students can also check their results on cell phones by messaging the following details on 56263 — HP12 <space> roll number.

Last year, 72.89 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal topped the class 12 exam last year. A total of 46,531 students cleared the exam in first division while 18,337 cleared the same in the second division followed by 3,563 candidates who cleared the exam in the third division.