Through memes, CBSE tries to reduce exam stress

CBSE exam 2020: While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been running the counselling sessions for students and their parents on dealing with exam stress, this year they have turned a bit more creative. They have shared hilarious memes on social media for students appearing for class 10, 12 board examinations. The memes, a brainchild of chairperson Anita Karwal, were first released on February 15, the day the board examinations began.

The board chairperson commented that the memes are meant to communicate with the students in their language. “Instead of instructions and guidelines regarding the board examinations, these memes will be helpful to students appearing for any exam as it will bring smiles,” the official said.

The meme threads started with a baby in the picture saying, “Completed syllabus before everyone else.”

A meme on Wednesday about the important aspect of board exams read, “In exams, it is compulsory to write in pens blue/ ballpoints of any kind or gel pens will do/ now don’t say later I didn’t have a clue.” Other memes with hashtags such as #YoucanDoIt, #beontime, and #theunstoppableyou are also trending on social media.

A meme featuring Albert Einstein says, “Gravitation cannot be held responsible for you not getting up on time for study and exams.”

Karwal also mentioned that this social media practice will be continued during non-examination days. “The board’s social media team will decide on the frequency of memes, but these messages will be posted on various board’s social media pages- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram even after the examination,” the official mentioned.

The board is considering using the services of ad agencies for thought-provoking memes with better presentation.

This year, a total of 30,96,771 students are appearing for CBSE class 10, 12 exams. Last year, the number was over 31.14 lakh. The board exams for class 10 will be held from February 15 to March 20 and for class 12, the same will be held from March 30.

