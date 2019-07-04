Highest cut-off in DU first list, seats full in second: Pol Science most wanted

Doors closed for Political Science aspirants with the release of Delhi University’s second list, with admissions for the honours programme closing not just in the varsity’s top colleges, but also in off-campus and rural colleges.

The highest cut-off in the first list had been in the B.A. (Honours) Political Science programme — 99% in Hindu College. Despite that sky-high figure, admissions to the course closed for every category except EWS, in which cut-off dropped by 0.75 percentage points. Among North Campus colleges which offer the course, Daulat Ram and SGTB Khalsa are the only two where admissions remain open for unreserved seats.

In fact, there has been over-filling of seats for the programme across colleges. At Dyal Singh College, 101 were admitted against 68 seats; 155 against 101 seats at Gargi College; 287 against 57 seats at Kirori Mal;166 against 93 seats in LSR; 101 against 59 seats in Miranda House; and 181 against 68 seats in Ramjas.

“The subject really seems to have picked up over the last three-four years. Perhaps students are seeing opportunities in the course, particularly for competitive examinations. With the increasing number of students coming from different states, perhaps the subject also holds universal appeal and interest for students coming from across the country,” Miranda House principal Dr Bijayalaxmi Nanda said.

Apart from Political Science, a number of other arts courses at top colleges also got full, including B.A. (Honours) Sanskrit. At Hindu College, admissions to unreserved seats closed for English, Hindi, History, Philosophy, Political Science, Sanskrit and Sociology, while in Kirori Mal, they closed for Geography, History, Political Science, Sanskrit and Urdu. At LSR, admissions closed for almost every category in every arts course except English.

The picture is different for science courses, in which most colleges remain open and some have seen a decrease in cut-offs as high as 2%. The exception is Hindu College, where all but three science courses remain open.

Physics, the most popular science course at DU, is open at most colleges, including Miranda House, KMC, Sri Venkateswara and Ramjas.

A significant dip could be seen in Botany, with KMC reducing their cut-off from 96% to 94%. The course is offered in 19 colleges, and the only college in which admissions have closed for it is Hindu.

In Chemistry, offered in 24 colleges, seats were filled up only in Hindu College and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College.

B.Com (Honours), which sees consistently high cut-offs across colleges, remains open in most, including SRCC.